Wondering if the assisted living facility next door to you is a hotspot for COVID-19?
Too bad. Virginia won’t let you find out.
Last week, State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver balked at revealing exactly where virus cases are occurring in Virginia nursing homes and similar facilities.
Why?
Such facilities are “people,” he said.
People are protected under federal health privacy legislation.
Mr. Oliver said the “people” phrasing occurs in state law. Some legislators found that surprising.
“I certainly don’t recall it being in the code,” state Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “That’s kind of bizarre.”
Kind of bizarre? You bet.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who represents a portion of Central Virginia from the 7th District, said: “Whatever the legal explanation for it, this needs to be changed.”
She’s absolutely right. Keeping people in the dark about health dangers — real people, that is; human individuals — is intolerable.
Ironic, isn’t it? By protecting facilities as “people,” state officials might be endangering actual people.
Let’s step back for a moment and look at the bigger picture. If a nearby nursing home or assisted living facility harbors patients with COVID-19, that doesn’t automatically put neighbors at risk. People (the real ones) who observe state and federal guidelines on social distancing and other recommendations mitigate their risks, no matter whence those risks arise.
The intent here is not to paint such facilities as inherently or inevitably dangerous, but rather to advocate for transparency so that Virginians can get the facts and make up their own minds about any possible concerns.
Meanwhile, the federal government has issued new rules that might address at least part of this problem.
Skilled nursing facilities in all states now are required to report COVID-19 infections and deaths — among both residents and staff — to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When such information had been received previously, the CDC had been releasing that information to the public, and it is anticipated that this pattern will continue.
Nursing facilities also must promptly tell residents and their families or legal representatives if a COVID case arises or if three or more residents or staff members experience respiratory symptoms in a 72-hour period.
The order doesn’t apply to non-skilled facilities such as assisted living homes.
To make things more complicated, in Virginia nursing homes are regulated by the Health Department but assisted living facilities are regulated by the Department of Social Services. Many assisted living facilities already have been reporting COVID cases to the residents and families — and to the public. But some shy away from publicly reporting deaths.
This spotty and inconsistent approach makes it difficult for the public to discover just what’s going on.
Add to that Virginia’s slow record of COVID testing and reporting, and you get a distorted view of the severity of the coronavirus, not only next door but around the commonwealth.
Distortion can be dangerous, as it prevents people from making decisions in their best interests and on the best possible information.
State legislators need to take Ms. Spanberger’s advice and ensure that, in future, nursing facilities are not bizarrely identified as people.
