Second of two parts.
However illogical it might be, the Charlottesville Planning Commission’s rebuff of the city’s proposed Capital Improvements Plan didn’t come totally out of left field.
Critics did have reasons — reasons they believe are compelling — to oppose the plan and its spending intentions.
That includes an agreed-upon parking garage at Seventh and Market streets. The garage is designed to help serve Charlottesville’s Court Square district, which hosts courts for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Now, the garage is needed for the most practical of reasons: Not enough parking exists for those who must attend the several courts, particularly on the busiest of days.
But an additional concern arises from that: Providing more parking is part of an agreement between the city and county. Albemarle had seriously considered moving its courts and government offices out of Charlottesville, which would have stripped the city of some of its economic power and some of its “soft power” as the region’s symbolic center as well. The parking agreement averted that eventuality.
Those advantages did not weigh strongly with some critics. Opposition to the garage came from both commissioners and citizen speakers at a recent meeting.
Some critics believe the garage should be scrapped because the car culture is dangerously contributing to pollution. Reducing greenhouse gases is a legitimate goal — one the city already is pursuing. But efforts to reduce vehicle usage need to be implemented at a far earlier stage of development, not after agreements are signed. A reactionary decision to halt a parking garage will not solve the intended problem; it will merely shift it — while at the same time creating or prolonging problems for court users.
As part of the discussion over the Capital Improvements Plan, other critics argued that more money should be spent on affordable housing. Another speaker complained that Charlottesville is becoming a city for “rich people” — which is not exactly wrong, given the city’s high cost of living.
However, if critics are concerned about equity — as indicated by comments about affordable housing and general living costs — they ought to keep in mind that access to parking serves disadvantaged people as well.
Residents from Albemarle’s lower-income neighborhoods must be able to access courts, police offices, lawyers’ offices and auxiliary services for all manner of reasons. If a lack of access caused by parking problems creates further disadvantages for them, their chances decline for obtaining a good outcome from their judicial experiences.
If the court system is to function at all, much less function fairly and equitably, then people must be able to access those courts — not just lawyers but defendants and crime victims, who have the most to gain or lose if they miss court or are late because they couldn’t find parking.
Opponents of the CIP have legitimate concerns about issues in the city, the state and beyond. They want to curtail damaging pollution. They want affordable housing for those who need it. They want more equitable treatment in general for people who are often treated unfairly.
Hopefully, the activists can offer us more reasonable and feasible alternatives in the future.
