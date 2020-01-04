2019 didn’t end so badly for a formerly homeless single mom in Michigan.
She was working her shift at a restaurant in the little city of Alpena when she received a $2,020 tip — for a bill of just $23. The receipt said, “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”
“They don’t know nothing about my story,” Danielle Franzoni told The Alpena News. “They don’t know where I’ve come from. They don’t know how hard it’s been. They’re really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart.”
A year ago, Ms. Franzoni was living in a homeless shelter. She plans to use the money to get her driver’s license back and to establish some savings.
Oh, and one other thing. She’s already visited a restaurant and left her own $20.20 tip, commensurate with her funds.
“That was my pay-it-forward,” she said.
