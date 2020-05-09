And now, for something completely different.
After the University of Virginia closed and classes were shifted online in response to the coronavirus, 15 music students decided they’d still find a way to finish their projects.
Taking the name In Solidarity Online, they worked with Dr. A.D. Carson, UVa’s professor of hip-hop, to produce a mixtape containing their creations, some of which reflect moods evoked by the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders. The mixtape, called “Isolate,” is available on SoundCloud.
Then, last week ISO played their tape during a livestream event, talked about their projects, and took questions.
The event also was a fundraiser for Cville Community Cares, another organization working to supply food to vulnerable populations.
What a generous and creative act. Thanks, ISO!
