After the University of Virginia closed and classes were shifted online in response to the coronavirus, 15 music students decided they’d still find a way to finish their projects.

Taking the name In Solidarity Online, they worked with Dr. A.D. Carson, UVa’s professor of hip-hop, to produce a mixtape containing their creations, some of which reflect moods evoked by the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders. The mixtape, called “Isolate,” is available on SoundCloud.

Then, last week ISO played their tape during a livestream event, talked about their projects, and took questions.

The event also was a fundraiser for Cville Community Cares, another organization working to supply food to vulnerable populations.

What a generous and creative act. Thanks, ISO!

