This is no St. Bernard legendarily delivering brandy to avalanche victims in the icy Alps … but the analogy is somewhat apt.
In Medellin, Colombia, a dog is delivering food to people staying home because of the coronavirus.
Eros, an 8-year-old chocolate Lab, trots through the streets carrying a basket in his jaws and conveys the contents to customers who have ordered from El Porvenir mini-market.
“He helps us to maintain social distancing,” owner Maria Natividad Botero tells The Associated Press. “And people love it when we send the dog.”
Well before COVID-19 hit, Eros was accompanying Ms. Botero and her children when they made deliveries. He came to know and remember those customers who gave him treats and petting.
He came to know them so well, in fact, that for about half a dozen customers, all the Boteros have to do is say a name and Eros will head to the person’s home.
“He’s quite a glutton” Ms. Botero said. “He won’t leave your house until you give him a treat.”
Well, that certainly seems fair. If you want good service to continue, you will reward your delivery person … um, we mean delivery pup.
