Restaurant employee Ethan Crispo found himself in a pickle recently. He showed up for his shift at an Alabama Waffle House — and realized he was the only person on duty.
That’s a lot to put on someone’s plate. Turned out, there had been a communication mix-up somewhere, and other employees weren’t assigned to help him.
No use crying over spilt milk. Mr. Crispo rolled up his sleeves and did the best he could.
But running everything alone turned out to be a tough nut to crack. The icing on the cake was when a group of inebriated customers showed up, expecting to be fed.
That couldn’t have been pleasant for the other patrons, either. But rather than going bananas about it, one diner simply got up, asked for an apron and started to help.
And even though it might not have been their cup of tea, soon other customers also were busing tables and washing dishes.
Waffle House must have been walking on eggshells in trying to cook up a public response about the error.
On the one hand, Mr. Crispo and the customers deserve every praise for making lemonade out of lemons. On the other hand, having customers work the restaurant didn’t quite cut the mustard — there would be problems with liability, among other things.
We prefer to focus on the positive: the fact that customers generously came to Mr. Crispo’s aid. Food for thought, right?
