We’ve heard of hiding your cash under your mattress. But … under your feet?
That’s what Phillip Fauth apparently did.
Mr. Fauth died last summer without ever telling anyone that he’d secreted money inside his footstool. Later, in clearing out his house, his granddaughter and her husband sent his old living room set to a resale shop in Owosso Township, Michigan.
Howard Kirby bought an entire lot of the discarded furniture for $70.
Inside that lot was the footstool. And inside that footstool was a cool $43,170 in cash.
It was his daughter-in-law who made the discovery. She unzipped the cushion and let out a whoop.
After getting over the shock, Mr. Kirby took steps to reunite the money with the family who had donated it all unawares.
“I do what I can to be as much like Christ as I can, and this is the moral thing to do,” he said. “This is going to help them. I’m so happy for them.”
Good man.
