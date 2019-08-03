Local residents understandably might get a little nervous when they hear the occasional story about someone getting stopped at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport for forgetfully leaving a handgun in his pocket or luggage.
But what if a rocket launcher was found in someone’s baggage?
That’s what happened at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The first bit of good news is that the rocket launcher wasn’t a live weapon.
The traveler was a soldier coming home from Kuwait, and he had checked the ordnance in his baggage. He told airport police that he just wanted the weapon as a souvenir.
Well, that’s a novel memento. What would you do with it once you got it home? Turn it into a flower planter? Convert it into a turkey fryer? Try it as a livestock trough? Or just stash it in the family room to scare visitors?
In any case, the keepsake was not to be kept. Police turned it over to the fire marshal, and the soldier was allowed to go on his way.