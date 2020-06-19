As proposals rapidly pick up pace to make Juneteenth a local, state and even national holiday, does everyone know what the event celebrates?
We’d hope so by now.
But just in case, here’s a quick history.
It commemorates the date on which enslaved people in a Texas city finally learned that they were free. The event encapsulates both the injustice of slavery and the beauty of freedom, and has therefore over the years become a powerful symbol reaching far beyond its origins.
On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his Union troops entered Galveston, Texas, and informed the enslaved residents that the Civil War was over and they were free.
As the official Juneteenth website puts it: “Note that this was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — which had become official January 1, 1863.”
Federal authority was not established there until well after Robert E. Lee’s surrender of his Confederate army in Virginia in April 1965. Pockets of armed resistance persisted in other states, including Texas.
In Galveston, Gen. Granger issued General Order No. 3:
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”
As formerly enslaved residents left Galveston and spread to other cities, they carried the memory and joy of that date with them. They celebrated where they were or even returned to Galveston for commemorations, according to Juneteenth.com. Over time, their references to “June 19th” evolved into “Juneteenth.”
The celebrations grew for decades, before hitting a period of decline. That was partly due to the fact that inspiration for self-improvement and education about their history had always been a focus of Juneteenth for the African America community, but these were being assumed or replaced by other avenues of interest, including formal education. Additionally, a period of economic decline arrived in the late 1800s, persisting through the Great Depression. For many people, this left little time, energy or inclination for celebrations.
And still further, the emergence of Jim Crow laws and attitudes sought to suppress any form of African American strength or solidarity, including in many cases denying use of publicly owned sites for Juneteenth celebrations. The oppressive laws essentially served to disconnect African Americans from their history, suggests historian Henry Louis Gates Jr.
But the idea of Juneteenth never died. It lived on in pockets of communities across the country.
The concept got a boost from the Poor People’s March on June 19, 1968, at which activists gathered in Washington for a mass demonstration. Participants took the idea of a June event back to their homes.
Then in 1979, Texas became the first state to formally make Juneteenth a holiday. Since then, 41 other states and the District of Columbia have done so as well.
Gov. Ralph Northam now has called for Juneteenth to become a state holiday in Virginia.
Albemarle County just declared it an official holiday. County employees receive a paid day off today, although core services will remain active.
Juneteenth has been celebrated in Charlottesville since 2000, with the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center having taken a leadership role in recent years. This year because of COVID-19, the center will celebrate with a virtual lecture about the Emancipation Proclamation and Juneteenth’s history.
It is unfortunate that this year, when momentum is building so rapidly toward Juneteenth’s triumph as a widely recognized holiday, the Charlottesville event must be confined online.
But that shouldn’t be allowed to stifle the spirit of the celebration. Nothing has managed to stop Juneteenth yet — not diaspora, not suppression and opposition, not recession or depression, and certainly not a pandemic.
However you celebrate it today, take at least a moment to appreciate the resiliency of the holiday itself. It’s quite a success story — and it hasn’t peaked yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.