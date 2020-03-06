In 2016, we learned of the serious deterioration of bathhouses at the historic Jefferson Pools in Bath County — visited by Thomas Jefferson and named for him, acquired in 2013 by the Omni hotel company as part of The Homestead.
In 2017, the county ordered the pools closed because the bathhouses — one for men and one for women — had deteriorated so badly they had become dangerous.
In 2019, the Omni company finally announced that it would be rehabilitating the pools, with a planned re-opening in summer 2020.
At last, the company has revealed its plans for the project. Completion is no longer slated for this summer; an anticipated 12- to 18-month schedule will set that date back to at least 2021.
We’re pleased that the Omni is following through on its commitment to restore the historic structures.
But, like many people, we are disappointed that the rehabilitation wasn’t launched sooner. Even before the Omni took over the property, local residents had complained to The Homestead about the buildings’ condition.
Residents of rural Bath County were especially concerned not only because of any immediate danger to users of the pools, but also because tourism is a huge part of the local economy. Many visitors came to see the pools, even if they didn’t choose to take a dip in the warm water.
Across Virginia, preservationists were alarmed for a different reason. Virginia has a storied history surrounding its hot-spring resorts, which attracted people seeking health and relaxation. Few structures survive, however, and it looked as if Virginia might lose two more, which were said to be at risk of collapse.
But once the Omni company accepted its responsibility, it apparently threw itself fully into the project. It hired Richmond architectural firm 3North, which conducted painstaking documentation of the old structures, including tracing any changes that had been made to the buildings.
From this information, Omni and the architects decided to take the bathhouses back to their appearance as of 1925, which is when The Homestead acquired them. The buildings themselves date to 1875.
“This is a dream come true,” Julie Langan, of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, told The Roanoke Times. “Even though it may not have been obvious that progress was being made, we were making really important progress.”
The women’s bathhouse will undergo the greatest change — at least, to modern visitors. Changes made in the 1950s will be removed, and the building will lose a central support pole and regain its open space and large, domed roof.
As much existing material will be reused as possible; where that is impossible, material will match the look and condition of the buildings circa 1925. Designers are aiming for a rehabilitation and not a reconstruction, senior architect Ed Pillsbury said.
The preservation project is worthwhile for its own sake, as an effort to save a piece of Virginia history. It’s critical economically, for a county heavily reliant on tourism.
We commend the Omni company for this step toward fulfilling an important commitment to Bath County and to everyone who appreciates history and preservation.
