We’ve been a fan of Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Network2Work program for a good while now.
The program continues to expand its outreach, this time stretching into Louisa County.
The program uses a variety of strategies to help job seekers find jobs that both fit their skills and pay an adequate wage.
It gives a boost to people who might be inexperienced in the ins-and-outs of job hunting. It provides advice and guidance as well as practical support: For instance, Network2Work might give expert advice on applying for jobs as well as help job hunters figure out transportation and child-care needs.
The whole effort grew out of the 2011 Orange Dot report from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, which found that one in five families in Charlottesville don’t make enough money to be self-sufficient.
Ridge Schuyler was one of the creators of that study. He then founded the Charlottesville Works Initiative at the Chamber of Commerce in 2013. In 2016, he moved to PVCC as the dean of community self-sufficiency programs, where Network2Work was formed.
The program works with nearly 100 employers that pay at least $25,000 a year. Its current focus is on Charlottesville and Albemarle County; but after Louisa, the program also plans to expand to Greene County.
Network2Work has helped hundreds of people find decent jobs — and with this expansion, it can help even more.
Congratulations to Network2Work on its latest expansion.
