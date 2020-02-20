e have policies to address mental illness and policies to address physical handicaps,” the father of an autistic son told a House of Delegates committee recently concerning the state’s criminal justice system. “But we do not have policies to address developmental disabilities.”
The General Assembly should remedy that.
And, yes, bills to address this terrible oversight have been advancing through the legislature, aided by new lawmakers with new perspectives, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
It’s surprising — even shocking — that in this day and age, Virginia does not allow courts to take into account such disabilities when rendering judgment and punishment.
Developmental disabilities can clearly impair a person’s understanding of right and wrong, and of consequences.
The problems occur on multiple levels.
Disabilities can increase the odds of running afoul of the law.
State Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, who is sponsoring one of the reform bills, told fellow senators about a case in his jurisdiction in which an autistic child was approached by police in a park. The child felt threatened and responded in a manner that police took to be a threat against them. He ended up in “the system … and it was a nightmarish thing.”
When a judge receives a case like this, he may have no leeway in dealing with it — even though he knows that the law violation was directly due to a disability. As parent Brian Kelmar said, the state allows options in cases where the defendant is mentally ill — but not in cases where a person’s mental capabilities never fully developed.
And because judges have no leeway, disabled defendant can end up in situations that only worsen their problems — nightmares, as Sen. Stuart said.
In one case, an autistic man sentenced to prison became emotionally overwhelmed while in the prison yard and simply froze in place. Guards read that behavior as non-compliant, and the man ended up being held in segregation. He emerged from prison with anxiety and nightmares — on top of his disability.
And imagine putting a man with a mental age of 13 into a prison full of hardened criminals. What they would do to him is hideous to contemplate.
Because of developmental disability, someone might more easily run afoul of the law. Because of developmental disability, he might not be able to contribute to his defense, or even fully understand the proceedings. Because of developmental disability, he would be further bewildered once sentenced to prison, unable to follow the rules, vulnerable to guards and inmates alike.
And Virginia does not have a mechanism to allow courts to render judgment based on the mitigating circumstances of such disability?
Mr. Stuart’s bill, which has passed the Senate, would enable a judge to defer and dismiss a criminal case in which the defendant had a developmental disability.
A House bill would require the Department of Corrections to set up a study group to develop recommendations for accommodating people with developmental disabilities.
The Senate bill goes straight to a solution, whereas the House bill would study solutions. Therefore the Senate bill is to be preferred. But either would be an improvement over what Virginia has now.
