Meanwhile down in New Mexico, authorities were involved in another incident involving a car. A car, some drugs and a very large proposed bribe.

Santa Fe County Deputy Anthony Segura says he stopped the driver of a black Camaro who was clocked at 72 mph in a 35 mph zone.

On top of that, the driver smelled of alcohol, the deputy said, but refused to take a blood test.

And on top of that, the car was hiding drugs, authorities said. They discovered Oxycodone pills, 35 grams of cocaine — and a cool $25,275 in cash.

And still the charges kept piling up. Deputy Segura said the driver offered to share that cash — and maybe more — if he’d just look the other way. The man offered a $10,000 bribe and a promise to make the deputy “happier than you can imagine.”

No deal, the deputy said.

The suspect now faces charges of drunken driving, suspicion of bribery of a public officer and trafficking controlled substances, according to reports. No word on a speeding charge for the action that started this whole chain of events.

