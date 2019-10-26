Meanwhile down in New Mexico, authorities were involved in another incident involving a car. A car, some drugs and a very large proposed bribe.
Santa Fe County Deputy Anthony Segura says he stopped the driver of a black Camaro who was clocked at 72 mph in a 35 mph zone.
On top of that, the driver smelled of alcohol, the deputy said, but refused to take a blood test.
And on top of that, the car was hiding drugs, authorities said. They discovered Oxycodone pills, 35 grams of cocaine — and a cool $25,275 in cash.
And still the charges kept piling up. Deputy Segura said the driver offered to share that cash — and maybe more — if he’d just look the other way. The man offered a $10,000 bribe and a promise to make the deputy “happier than you can imagine.”
No deal, the deputy said.
The suspect now faces charges of drunken driving, suspicion of bribery of a public officer and trafficking controlled substances, according to reports. No word on a speeding charge for the action that started this whole chain of events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.