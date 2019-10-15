The U.S. Supreme Court did not accept a Virginia case in which owners in the path of a pipeline not only lost their land under eminent domain, but suffered as construction began even before they were paid for their land — even before a price had been set for their land.
Such roughshod tactics violate the very essence of our nation’s foundational belief in private property. Such tactics ought to be considered un-American.
The two natural gas pipeline projects traversing Virginia have been the subject of controversy from the start. Eminent domain is just one piece of that controversy. (Eminent domain is the legal practice under which private property can be taken for necessary public uses if the owners are properly compensated.)
Many opponents have argued that the pipelines shouldn’t qualify for eminent domain powers in any case, because the builders are private energy companies. However, the private companies have semi-public status because they are providing an essential public service; that establishes the rationale for use of eminent domain.
For all the personal heartache and environmental destruction caused by the pipelines, the use of eminent domain in these instances was legally defensible.
But the manner in which eminent domain was applied was another issue.
It’s a tactic called “take first, pay later.”
Under this practice, the new owners of land slated for the Mountain Valley Pipeline started cutting trees even before the land had been paid for.
In fact, it’s worse than that: They started cutting trees before a fair price had even been determined for the land.
Such a practice violates everything we’re taught about private property rights, due process, fair payment and fairness in transactions.
“It is dead wrong to take somebody’s land, damage it … and then walk away and leave the land damaged,” said Karolyn Givens of Giles County, one of the landowners who still hasn’t reached an accommodation with the pipeline builders over how much her land is worth.
This is especially worrisome because the ultimate fate of the pipeline might still be in question, as other legal challenges proceed. Already, the MVP has lost two critical permits, which have been overturned by courts.
The state of Virginia also is suing the pipeline group over documented failures to limit soil erosion and prevent sedimentation as required.
If the pipeline is not built, all this damage will have been for nothing.
A federal judge last year approved the MVP’s eminent domain authority, and several Southwest Virginia landowners then filed suit to overturn the decision.
But the recently Supreme Court declined to hear their appeal. That leaves little recourse for the landowners, and no opportunity for the high court to curb a destructive practice.
“Take first, pay later” might be legal, but that doesn’t make it right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.