Many Virginians likely were surprised to discover that General Assembly members enjoy immunity from prosecution while they’re serving in Richmond.
State Sen. Bryce Reeves — who represents Orange County and part of Albemarle and Louisa — has filed legislation to remove immunity in most cases.
The issue arose last week when news broke that Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, had been stopped the preceding weekend by a Christiansburg police officer but was released without charges even though a field blood-alcohol test showed he exceeded the legal threshold for drunken driving, according to police accounts. Mr. Hurst’s girlfriend took the wheel in his place.
Mr. Hurst had passed other field sobriety tests. But when someone fails a field test for alcohol, the normal procedure calls for the person to be taken into custody and to undergo a second test with equipment more accurate than that carried by police officers.
The officer said that the BAC was so close to the legal limit that by the time Mr. Hurst could be taken into custody and given a second test, his alcohol level probably would have dropped to normal and the issue would be moot.
The Christiansburg Police Department also said earlier last week that even if Mr. Hurst had been taken into custody, he likely would not have been charged because he was covered by legislative immunity.
“I didn’t know we had amnesty, and I think it’s ridiculous that members have amnesty over normal citizens,” Mr. Reeves told The Roanoke Times. “Why should we be any better than anybody else?”
Why indeed? The answer is: to prevent political mischief.
Legislative immunity is an ancient provision, also enshrined in the state constitution, intended to stop political foes from undermining opponents by engineering charges against them. Such shenanigans could distract a lawmaker from his or her duties — or even take the lawmaker out of action altogether during a legislative session.
The Montgomery County commonwealth’s attorney concluded that lawmakers may not be arrested during a session for anything short of “treason, felony, or breach of peace” — and that Mr. Hurst did not commit even the least of these offenses.
We also found an old case in which Del. Joe Morrissey, D-Henrico, had been accused of letting a dangerous dog run at large. The commonwealth’s attorney in that jurisdiction said immunity didn’t preclude charges being filed, but only prevented prosecution during the legislative session.
The seemingly different interpretations still leave us with a legitimate question: Why should lawmakers be above the law?
They shouldn’t.
Mr. Reeves’ proposed legislation would eliminate the immunity in most instances but strive to retain the protection against the malicious filing of charges. His bill would require that charges be placed only by prosecutors or law enforcement officials in the jurisdiction in which the alleged offense occurred. Charges could not be pressed by citizens, including other politicians.
The proposed legislation would level the playing field between lawmakers and those whom they profess to serve. The law — any law — should apply equally to all.
Reference:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.