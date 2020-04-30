With all attention focused on the life-and-death crisis of COVID-19, it’s possible to forget that other issues also are playing out across the state, nation and globe.
One of those is a pay-discrimination lawsuit recently filed against the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Far from being an issue of the distant past — the federal Equal Pay Act was passed in 1963, for goodness’ sake — concerns about pay equity are unfortunately alive and well here in 2020.
Allegations made in a lawsuit might or might not eventually be proved true, so it’s important to keep an open mind on the issue so early in the proceedings.
Still, the suit raises some interesting questions that merit review.
The suit — filed in Richmond last week on behalf of two current and two former employees — claims that DEQ violated the 1963 law by paying women less than it paid men.
But it’s why that might have occurred that makes the case especially intriguing.
Less pay for equal work is not an unusual situation, even today, many female employees will say. But the lawsuit alleges that a DEQ policy virtually institutionalized such inequality, until the policy was ended last year.
Plaintiffs claim that state agencies were allowed to ask about employment applicants’ past earning histories, and that the salaries for new hires were based on those histories.
Trouble is, if a woman had ever been discriminated against by receiving a lower salary in a previous job, that inequity would be perpetuated by the alleged state policy.
Such an applicant would never be paid what she was worth, or what comparable employees were earning, because her salary always would be at least partially based on the earlier discrimination.
And not just salaries would be affected. Since Social Security and some other types of retirement benefits are based on salary, the inequity would persist even after the employee left her job, manifesting as lower retirement earnings.
The lawsuit claims that Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring acknowledged that unfairness and ordered the practice halted as of last year.
The four women are asking for back pay, along with court orders that the DEQ not impose pay inequities in the future (assuming it ever did) or retaliate against the plaintiffs.
The agency says it can’t comment on these personnel and litigation issues.
We’ll have to wait and see whether the plaintiffs can prove their allegations.
But their underlying argument about the compounding effect of pay discrimination is worth pondering, regardless of how this particular suit turns out.
Once embedded in an employee’s work history, such inequity tends to self-perpetuate. Even if a salary history is never formally revealed, an applicant may have internalized a sense of lower worth based on the discriminatory pay rate and be reluctant to risk asking for more from a prospective new employer.
The employee may never catch up to his or her full potential earnings. The cumulative impact could be significant.
Plaintiffs argue that these concerns are literal, not hypothetical. But even as a hypothetical construct, the scenario illustrates just how important it is to prevent discrimination in the first place — or to correct it as soon as possible once discovered.
