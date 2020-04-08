Well, that’s one way to do it.
Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said late last week she wants the House of Delegates to meet outdoors on April 22 when it returns to Richmond for the legislature’s annual veto session.
An outdoor location would permit physical distancing and allow the 100 House members to follow protocols for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said an indoor alternative would be selected in case the weather was inclement on that day.
The 40-member state Senate has said it will meet in a large conference room at the Science Museum of Virginia.
Ms. Filler-Corn said on April 3 that she was still considering locations and working on logistics for how votes could be cast in an open-air session.
Meetings of the General Assembly also require the two chambers to be in contact with one another, conferring on any adjustments to legislation. Senate clerk Susan Clarke Schaar said they would use technology to communicate with each other.
The General Assembly must meet to act on changes to bills proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as to have a chance to override any outright vetoes the governor might have cast.
In these deliberations, lawmakers also must consider how to make their debates and decisions easily available to the public, especially in an outdoor setting.
With the House likely meeting out of doors and the Senate potentially convening in the museum’s glass-sided Dewey Gottwald Center, the General Assembly is adding a whole new meaning to the term “government transparency.”
We give credit where credit is due for the legislature’s ability to be flexible in meeting this challenge — as long as that flexibility includes good options for public access.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.