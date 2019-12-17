A state commission initiated by Gov. Ralph Northam has rounded up some 100 old, racist Virginia laws from the Jim Crow era that it recommends be repealed during the upcoming General Assembly session.
Virginia and no doubt other states have ignored such laws for decades, knowing that subsequent state and federal laws have either superseded them or otherwise rendered them moot. But these laws described in the commission’s report as containing “explicitly racist language and segregationist policies” remain on the books in Virginia and ought to be officially relegated to the dustbin of ugly Virginia history.
The action seems such a no-brainer, in fact, that similar steps should be taken to look carefully at existing Virginia laws in search of language that could that could compromise racial equality.
Such a pattern is found in drug laws, for example, that stipulate different penalties for possession or distribution of the same drug, cocaine, depending on the form in which it is possessed by the offender.
The “crack crisis” of the 1980s spurred laws that dramatically toughened penalties involving the crack form of cocaine, a crystallized, smokable form that grew popular in black communities, compared with the powder form more prevalent in white communities. The resulting sentence disparities help explain why there are five times more blacks incarcerated than whites in Virginia, even though blacks account for only one-fifth of the general population.
Northam readily acknowledges that he appointed the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law to examine old race-based legislation as part of his promise to redeem himself in light of his blackface scandal.
Just as the governor is taking these actions to atone for his past misjudgments, Virginia’s legislature can help the state itself do the same thing. The commission reviewed laws in particular that were passed between 1900 and 1960, an era of Jim Crow practices, an active Ku Klux Klan, racial segregation and “separate-but-equal” facilities (they may have been separate but they were hardly equal).
The laws allowed and encouraged the establishment of racially separate communities, the vestiges of which persist in communities in Virginia and across the South.
In deference to Virginia’s infamous “massive resistance” to public school integration, laws were passed that exempted students from required attendance if their school would be integrated. Another law allowed white families to be provided with the funds they would need to send their children to private schools instead of integrated public schools.
Given this year’s blackface scandal, and the ongoing debate over Confederate statues — including the controversy over those in Charlottesville that brought the white supremacists to town in August 2018 — it is important to remember that history is indelible. Even if laws and statues and slave auction blocks are removed, whether they are simply set aside or become the stuff of museum exhibits, the history is unchanged. The past is what it always was.
It is up to us what happens next, and one thing we can do is repeal the laws that recall some very bad old days.
