It worked!
A Florida brewery recently started putting shelter dogs’ faces on its beer cans, hoping to promote pet adoptions.
The promotion did more than that. It helped unite a dog with its long-lost owner, The Associated Press reports — after three years and despite a distance of 1,600 miles.
Hazel the missing dog is a terrier mix. Owner Monica Mathis was living in Iowa at the time. One minute Hazel was leashed in the yard, she said; the next minute the dog was gone. Searches and canvasses of area animal shelters failed to find her.
Ms. Mathis eventually moved to St. Paul, Minnesota.
So how did a local brewery’s beer can get from Bradenton, Florida, to St. Paul?
It didn’t.
Instead, someone posted a picture of the featured dog on social media. “Oh my gosh, that looks like my dog; I think that’s my dog!” she thought at the time.
But she had to prove it in order to stop a pending adoption from going through. Hazel had been microchipped, but the address on file was not up to date. Instead, Ms. Mathis sent photos and vet records to persuade shelter officials that the dog they called Day Day was really Hazel.
And, yes, they were convinced.
“I was amazed, I was crying. An emotional wreck,” Ms. Mathis said.
Both she and shelter officials offer a piece of advice to pet owners: Make sure you keep microchip information updated with the company that manages the data. And, as Ms. Mathis said, “Don’t ever give up.”
