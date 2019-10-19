A new survey suggests that residents are highly satisfied with quality of life here in the region.
The survey was conducted by the Center for Survey Research at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center. Respondents rated the region at 7.95 on a 10-point scale in terms of their satisfaction with life in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties and the city of Charlottesville.
The survey also looked at a variety of other measures, ranging from volunteerism to recreational activities to professional memberships.
Its purpose is to create a picture of the community that can help area non-profits target their efforts. If residents are satisfied with a particular area of local life, then charities might not need to spend their time there.
But the research is done a little differently from traditional surveys, which just don’t work well anymore: The center says people don’t answer their phones like they used to, so reaching respondents for random telephone surveys is difficult.
Instead, the center relies on people who sign up beforehand and agree to answer questions. The group is called BeHeardCVA.
Not that this method is perfect, either. The center currently has 729 residents on board, 435 of whom were queried for the recent satisfaction survey. That’s a small sampling for a region with a population of more than 250,000.
But the research center is looking for more people willing to take time now and again to answer questions. Ideally, it will be able to put together a resource that reflects not only a higher percentage of the population, but also a diversity of racial, ethnic or cultural backgrounds.
Does that sound like something you want to volunteer for? You can sign up at beheardcva.org.
