“That government is best which governs least,” Henry David Thoreau affirmed.
It’s a quote often wrongly attributed to Thomas Jefferson. But regardless of its pedigree, it’s often cited by conservatives to support the concept of limited government.
From that perspective, then, state government should not be telling local governments what they can do with their public parks.
Yes, we’re talking about the Charlottesville Confederate statues.
Let’s make two things clear up front:
» The city ought to be able to remove the statues if that is the will of the people — the local people.
» Those statues ought to be preserved and maintained somewhere, if not here.
Within those two boundaries, however, lie some thorny details.
For starters, it’s not perfectly clear what the local will is. We strongly suspect that most city residents either want the statues gone or don’t care about them one way or another.
There is no objective method to measure that sentiment. Residents and City Council alike are left with subjective methods such as comments at public meetings, which can be skewed by passion.
But this debate has been going on for years now. Although there always has been opposition to removing the statues, it should be clear by now — from all the meetings, all the comments, all the protests — that a demonstrably powerful group of residents wants them off city property.
In other circumstances, that should have been a simple decision: Would there have been great angst over removing, say, the racing bicyclist statue along McIntire Road?
But the Confederate statues are symbols in a larger debate over treatment of African Americans.
In that regard, society’s attitudes have evolved, thankfully. Communities change and grow. Old social norms transform into new beliefs.
And norms will continue to change. In the future, in an era of true equality, the emotions and expectations infused into the statues by both detractors and defenders likely will have been leached away from public consciousness, and the statues will have become … simply art. Simply representations of history. Because they are both art and history, they should be preserved for that day and all the days in between.
That would be an easier task if the General Assembly hadn’t stepped in to mandate preservation of war memorials in a way that specifically prohibits their removal. Charlottesville fought a losing battle in court over this, eventually being told that the law means what it says: Localities can erect war monuments but can’t “disturb or interfere with” them, a definition that “includes removal of, damaging or defacing monuments or memorials…,” according to the statute.
In this, however, the state was clearly interfering in a matter that should be a local decision from start to finish: If a locality decides to erect a war monument, it ought also be permitted to change its mind.
And, ironically, the law perhaps has prevented one of the very things it sought to accomplish: protecting the statues from damage. If Charlottesville had been allowed to move the statues to another location when the idea first was proposed, the issue might not have escalated to the point where vandals have now taken matters into their own hands in attempts to damage or destroy them.
And violence to statues is far from the worst that Charlottesville has experienced. The mayhem and deaths of Aug. 12, 2017, are cited in the statue controversy on both sides of the debate.
Of course, it’s impossible to predict what might have happened — or not happened — if Charlottesville had taken a different approach. But it’s also difficult to avoid speculating: If the state had allowed the statues’ removal, and if the city had chosen to convey them into the stewardship of those who would have welcomed them, how much pain and violence might have been avoided?
Efforts again are being launched in the General Assembly to eliminate the prohibition on removal of war memorials, with bills being proposed by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, and Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath County. This time, the bills are likely to be adopted.
Local governments should be able to make their own decisions on this issue. They should be free to remove statues or other items from public spaces.
But if that happens, arrangements ought to be made for the statues’ preservation. Future generations should be granted the opportunity to make their own decisions on the issue as well.
