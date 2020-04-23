Small Business Administration relief funds (said to be bogged down in bureaucracy) aren’t the only way governments are trying to dispense emergency assistance to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local governments also are stepping up. And based on what we know about local leadership, aid will be far more likely to reach its intended recipients quickly and efficiently.
Of course, local governments lack the deep pockets — or the ability to print money — that Washington commands. So the assistance may be necessarily limited in scope.
But local governments are to be commended for seeking to support their community businesses.
Albemarle County’s economic development director, Roger Johnson, said his primary work has evolved from recruiting new businesses to saving existing ones.
As part of that effort, the county’s Economic Development Authority will shift funds to a low-interest microloan program to help businesses stay afloat until they can return to productivity and profit. Charlottesville also is involved in the program, which will be implemented by the Community Investment Collaborative.
The loans require no payback at all for the first six months.
The county Board of Supervisors recently added $200,000 to the fund.
In his comments to the board, Mr. Johnson referred to the federal effort, which has left many business owners disappointed with the results and struggling to find answers to questions. The SBA program operates on a “macro” scale, he said.
“I believe that we need to take action locally to help our existing businesses,” he added.
Last month, Charlottesville’s Economic Development Authority voted to send $100,000 to the CIC program. Money supplied by the city will go to help city businesses, while money originating with the county will be directed toward county businesses.
The city’s EDA also approved another $250,000 for a variety of other business relief efforts, some of which revamp or repurpose existing programs.
For instance, the Go Hire Program formerly focused on job training or wage subsidies. Now it will concentrate on helping businesses retain or rehire employees, reflecting the present need to support the existing workforce as a priority over new hiring.
Another program will provide outright grants of $2,000 per applicant to cover fixed costs, such as utilities or rent, and fund creative solutions to business problems.
Perhaps those creative solutions can form the nucleus of a best-practices repository from which other businesses can glean ideas as they, too, try to stay afloat.
Local governments are doing the right thing by creating assistance programs for community businesses.
This isn’t just charity. It’s critical aid for companies that pay the wages of area workers, contributing to residents’ health and welfare.
And it’s in the best interests of the governments as well. We’ve seen the reports from Charlottesville and Albemarle about how much revenue they will be losing as a result of the pandemic-caused economic downturn. It makes sense for the localities to try to keep businesses open, since they supply tax revenue both directly from their enterprises and indirectly from the incomes of their employees.
We’re all in this together, and we need to do everything we can to help each other survive — including economically.
Governments play a role in that, including — perhaps especially — local governments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.