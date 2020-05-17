When it comes to public access, governments should bend over backward to ensure that members of the public not only are able to see what their leaders are doing but also to influence what their leaders are doing.
On such is democracy built.
But those capabilities for access and influence have been compromised during emergency orders dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governments need to revise their practices to improve access — and sooner rather than later, before current restrictions begin to seem normative.
Both Charlottesville and Albemarle are debating how to open up certain aspects of their meetings processes. Those impulses are wholesome. We can’t encourage them enough.
Governments and citizens might not be able to get back to pre-COVID standards just yet, but steps in that direction should be possible.
Charlottesville is considering whether and how to add more meetings to its broadcast system so residents can tune in to a wider variety of boards and panels.
Meetings of the City Council, Planning Commission, Board of Architectural Review and Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority already are broadcast on the city’s public access channel.
Under consideration are the Board of Equalization, Ridge Street Task Force, Housing Advisory Committee, Retirement Commission, Human Rights Commission and the Community Development Block Grant/HOME Task Force — and possibly the Electoral Board.
Charlottesville is operating under an ordinance that allows public bodies to meet only for purposes directly related to the pandemic emergency. The General Assembly later revised state law to allow electronic meetings for non-emergency topics, so that the people’s business could be conducted.
City staff are researching the costs and logistics of broadcasting more electronic meetings, and will report to the council on May 18.
But access must be two-way. Just as citizens need to see and hear their leaders at work, leaders need to hear from residents.
Albemarle is considering whether and how to add a broad public comment section back to its Board of Supervisors’ meetings.
That comment period once allowed citizens to talk about issues not on the board’s agenda. That opportunity was eliminated when the board shifted to electronic meetings; now, people can comment electronically only on agenda items.
Board members discussed the possibility of restoring the comment period, and may discuss it again at a work session on May 18.
Concerns include the possibility that, ironically, the open comment period would be too popular — overwhelmed by outsiders, since electronic access is easily exploited by anyone with internet capability.
Yet restricting comment — say, to those only from Albemarle County or only from Virginia — is fraught with difficulties, both practical and constitutional. Logistically, it might be troublesome to sort commenters based on geography or any other metric; constitutionally, it would be problematic to deny certain commenters the freedom that was offered to others.
Still, efforts to solve such problems are worth the trouble.
“The public is your link to those who pay your salaries, and expect you to be aware of issues which you choose to ignore or of which you might be unaware,” Charles Battig, a local policy adviser for the conservative/libertarian Heartland Institute, told the board last month in an email.
He’s right.
So is Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who reminded City Council that it’s even more important than usual to make sure the public gets all the information it needs about government and that no one is excluded from key decisions.
“This is a prime time — where people are exhausted and distracted — for inequities to grow,” she said.
She was talking about the exclusion of people who already are marginalized, who have difficulty accessing government in the best of times and are even more burdened now — and of course she’s right about that.
But her comment also could apply more generally. When access is limited, we the people are denied opportunities to watch our governments at work — and to ensure they are working for us.
We need not only to be able to see what our leaders are doing but also to influence what they are doing. And leaders need to show us what they’re doing and also listen to us when we comment. Any efforts to boost such opportunities are welcome, indeed.
