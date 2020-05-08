How frustrating to learn that a private lab apparently lost the COVID-19 test samples for hundreds of inmates at the Buckingham Correctional Center.
Makes you wonder, doesn’t it: What’s going to go wrong next?
The Virginia Department of Corrections said this week that the 300 swab samples had been sent to GENETWORx Laboratories on April 27 for analysis.
Instead of testing them, the lab apparently sent them on to the Bland Correctional Center. By the time Bland found the samples on May 4, they were too old to be used.
The lab is investigating the apparent error, and the department has supplied it with tracking documentation, added DOC spokeswoman Lisa Kinney.
Meanwhile, Buckingham is retesting the inmates.
At the nearby Dillwyn Correctional Center, there already are 203 confirmed cases.
Now, in this unprecedented era caused by the COVID pandemic, errors are going to happen. Systems and people are stretched and stressed; new procedures must be devised and old ones ramped up; in many ways, we are learning as we go.
But the stakes are incalculably high. Errors can cost lives.
If there’s a silver lining in this incident, it’s that the tests were precautionary only. They were not administered because inmates showed symptoms of the coronavirus. That suggests there was no emergency need for fast and accurate results, so perhaps the loss of the test samples will cause no harm.
Still, there’s the chance that one or more of the inmates might have been infected without showing symptoms. That is why it was important to get the tests done: A non-symptomatic carrier could spread the disease quickly in an enclosed environment such as a prison.
Out of the state’s 30,000 prisoners, roughly 600 already have tested positive for COVID-19. That makes it important to test everyone, before they show symptoms and, especially, if they never show symptoms.
The University of Virginia is among several agencies and labs helping with the testing program.
The Department of Corrections said earlier this week that a total of 571 COVID cases among inmates had been confirmed, three of which were fatal. Nearly 70 staff and contractors also have tested positive, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Virginia prisons have been criticized by some for not doing enough to keep inmates safe. That includes everything from allegations that prisons are not enforcing social distancing to arguments that non-violent inmates should be set free to reduce their chances of contracting the contagion within such close quarters.
Yet here we have a situation in which the prison system was doing the right thing, only to be thwarted by what is apparently an outside error.
That has to be frustrating for corrections officials.
But more than a frustration, it’s also potentially dangerous for inmates and staff. We can only hope that no inmates were infected and that the delay of more than a week in completing the testing plan will have no practical effect on health conditions at the center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.