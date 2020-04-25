Kudos to Louisa County High School for figuring out how to give seniors a graduation ceremony.
To maintain physical distancing, students were given a time slot to arrive at the football stadium. Individually, they followed a path to a stage where Principal Lee Downey presided. A staff member wearing gloves handed out diplomas. Students could wear their caps and gowns and other honors, hear their names boomed out over the loud speakers and have their pictures taken at different locations.
“We felt like we needed to do something special,” said Doug Straley, superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools. “Graduation is the culmination of 13 years of hard work. If we wait, we might not be able to do anything.”
Each area school system has different challenges to meet in serving its students, so by highlighting Louisa we’re not suggesting that other districts are deficient if they don’t do something similar.
But Louisa’s creative solution deserves mention. It took some ingenuity to develop, and also required some effort from the staff to award diplomas and arrange for picture-taking opportunities for 360 seniors and families, one group at a time, over the course of five days.
A-plus, Louisa.
