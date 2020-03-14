Just when you think things can’t get any crazier — especially in this era of coronavirus — they do.
Down in Alabama, a local sheriff was scheduled to go on trial on charges of theft and other wrongs.
Then COVID-19 entered the picture.
Now, it’s bad enough when a public servant is accused of committing crimes and betraying his constituents.
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who’s been in office 37 years, faces charges alleging that he stole campaign donations, solicited money from employees and used his position to finagle interest-free loans.
But the situation took a turn for the worse when his lawyers claimed that he was hospitalized and being tested for COVID-19, and therefore needed to have his trial delayed.
Turns out, that wasn’t exactly the case.
“I don’t know what your tactic is, but it’s condemned by the court,” Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins said, according to The News Courier of Athens. “And the court won’t tolerate it.”
Lawyers said they weren’t trying to “pull a fast one.”
Their mistake wasn’t lying to the court … it was not understanding what the coronavirus actually is.
Mr. Blakely had, in fact, gone to the hospital with respiratory problems. He was tested for influenza and pneumonia — but not for COVID-19. Doctors said that test wasn’t necessary.
“There are apparently several different kinds of coronaviruses, but all we had to go on was what we knew at that moment,” defense lawyer Robert Tuten said.
Yes, that’s what we’ve been telling you.
A lot of misinformation has gone out over social media, and there is confusion about coronavirus and COVID-19.
There are indeed several forms of coronavirus. But COVID-19 is a new strain of the virus that does not affect people like the more familiar strains do, such as the common cold. It spreads more easily; and because it is new (or “novel”), health officials don’t have a storehouse of information on how to fight it.
COVID-19 actually stands for coronavirus disease 2019, because the illness emerged last year.
The Alabama lawyers weren’t knowledgeable about COVID-19. Make sure you are.
