You’ve seen them on Facebook and Instagram: cute photos of cuddly pets comforting their new owners — or vice versa — in the current days of COVID.
Hit “Like.” Add smiley face.
But there’s no need to look far afield to get a warm and fuzzy feeling over the number of pets that are being adopted or fostered these days.
Look no further than our own local animal shelters. Adoptions are up virtually across the board. So are foster situations, in which animals are placed temporarily — often to help them get acclimated to living with people or other pets and so improve their chances of adoption, recently to help get them out of shelters so that caretakers can stay home in greater safety.
And also, as everyone knows who’s perused Instagram or Facebook, to bring love and joy to their new families.
“I think people are home and they are maybe lonely or just bored and think now they have time for an animal, and … they’re just wanting the company of an animal,” said Bette Grahame, volunteer director of Almost Home and president of the Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County.
With their canine cuddles or kitten craziness, pets not only cheer up those of us confined at home in an effort to avoid coming in contact with the coronavirus.
They also give us a reason to get up in the mornings, which is one way to stave off depression: You’ve made yourself responsible for this new family member, and you have to care for its welfare. Someone else matters in your household, an especially meaningful reminder for many single folks.
Conditions at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA reflect another angle of the pet placement narrative. CASPA virtually cleared the shelter.
“It’s pretty empty here. This is really empty,” said Angie Gunter, executive director. “This is a ghost town for us.”
Not only did CASPA have its best ever April in terms of adoptions, but fostering requests went through the roof — so much so that the agency now has a waiting list for new fosters, something that’s highly unusual. Seven hundred people are on that list — 700 people who would take a foster pet if the shelter had one to give them. Incredible.
To all the local folks who have taken home a pet in need, thank you. And to all the shelter staff members who care for animals whenever the call arises, thanks to you as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.