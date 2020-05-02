Then there’s the Albemarle County student who’s calculating how infectious diseases spread — and how they might be contained.
Katharina Ravichandran started working last fall on a project using measles as the subject of her simulations. She was inspired by a real-life outbreak last year in Brooklyn, New York. But within weeks, her work became more poignant because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms. Ravichandran takes the base situation — the infection — and runs complex mathematical simulations to determine the possible effects of multiple variables.
For measles, an example would be the percentage of people in a population who need to be vaccinated in order to protect those with compromised immune systems. For COVID, it might be, say, the percentage of the population that must practice social distancing in order to protect those who are immunocompromised.
The Albemarle High School sophomore is even thinking of turning her mathematical model to such issues as the influence of social media on the 2020 presidential election.
For her work, she won a Grand Award at the 39th annual Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair. Well done, Katharina Ravichandran.
