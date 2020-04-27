When Virginians think of nuclear energy, chances are that they picture hulking reactors like the ones at Dominion’s North Lake Anna Power Plant or Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island.
But the newest generation of nuclear reactors isn’t anything like these energy dinosaurs, most of which have been in service for 40 or more years.
Like the mammals that replaced the dinosaurs, the new nuclear reactors are small — some just the size “of two school buses stacked end to end.”
But proponents say they are not only much safer than their larger-scale counterparts, they are much more efficient as well.
And considerably more nimble, as they can be grouped together in clusters if the need for more power arises.
One modular version, developed by NuScale Power in Oregon, is just 65 feet tall and 9 feet in diameter, but can produce 60 megawatts of power. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is currently reviewing the company’s 12,000-page application.
Proponents say mini reactors pose much less risk of dangerous radiation leaks into the atmosphere because they use less radioactive fuel and their smaller cooling pools can be built entirely underground.
Overseas, a consortium led by Rolls Royce is looking to build a series of mini nuclear power plants in North England and Wales to take up the slack when most of Britain’s eight large-scale nuclear plants are shuttered by 2030.
The 99 commercially licensed nuclear power plants in the U.S. currently provide about 20 percent of the nation’s electricity and two-thirds of all the nation’s renewable energy, since nuclear plants do not emit greenhouse gases. Most of the existing nuclear power plants are located east of the Mississippi River, including Dominion’s Lake Anna reactors and its Surry 1 and 2 facilities near Newport News.
The Free Lance-Star asked Dominion if the utility has looked into the possibility of adding mini nuclear reactions to its generation portfolio.
“Yes, we have looked into the possibility of small modular reactors. In fact, we provided some expertise to two companies who are pursuing small modular reactor designs, General Electric-Hitachi and Framatome,” replied spokesman Kenneth Holt. “We have also provided some funding for the GE Hitachi design.
“We feel that the small modular design holds great promise for commercial development in the coming years, especially with the emphasis the country is placing on reducing carbon emissions. Providing our expertise to these companies helps us to stay on the forefront of new reactor technologies that can safely provide carbon-free electricity around the clock for decades to come.”
So it’s entirely possible that, yes, mini nuclear reactors could become an integral part of Virginia’s energy future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.