There is no end in sight to Syria’s civil war, which has dragged on for more than eight years. There is a risk that extremist groups will re-establish themselves amid the instability and spread terror across the world. A sense of crisis must be shared among the countries involved.
A foreign ministerial-level meeting of coalition partners to discuss measures to cope with the Islamic State militant group was held in Washington.
ISIS has lost its bases in Syria and Iraq; and its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a U.S. military operation in October. But it still maintains strongholds in Libya and elsewhere, while also continuing a propaganda campaign on the internet. The threat posed by the group has not disappeared.
Young people from countries in Europe and North America, radicalized under the guise of Islam, have received military training in Syria and elsewhere. Large-scale terrorist acts by these foreign fighters and their collaborators have occurred multiple times in France and Belgium. Similar atrocities must not be allowed to occur again.
The challenge for the time being lies in how to handle the group’s foreign fighters now detained in Turkey and Syria, and their families. Turkey has begun repatriating some of the about 1,200 foreign fighters detained in the country, about 30 to 40 percent of whom are said to be from European countries. The United States’ stance is that their home countries should accept them.
However, countries in Europe are reluctant to do so. The prevailing view is that these fighters should be judged according to the laws of the country in which they have allegedly committed crimes. Britain has revoked the citizenship of some such individuals.
Repatriated fighters will have to be prosecuted and punished in accordance with the laws of their home countries. However, gathering evidence that would lead to verdicts that find such fighters guilty of involvement in terrorism won’t be easy for these countries. Prosecuting those who have merely undergone training under European laws will be even more difficult.
Those fighters who are not found guilty and released could turn to terrorism in their home countries. It is understandable that European countries are concerned about such dangers.
Europe has criticized Turkey over such acts as launching cross-border attacks against Syria and is preparing punitive measures. Turkey’s hard-line stance could conceivably be a tactic to prevent European sanctions. If Turkey is repatriating foreign fighters, will it provide the governments of the receiving countries with the documents needed to try them in a court of law?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to join hands with Russia to take the initiative in Syria. The reality is that Russia and Turkey have filled a void created by the withdrawal of U.S. forces from northern Syria.
Doubts remain after U.S. President Donald Trump’s warm display with Erdogan during recent talks. How should Turkey, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally forging closer ties with Russia, be dealt with? A clear strategy must be established.
