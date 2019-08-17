German police got some help — and also some interference — from an unsuspected source.
They were trying to arrest a man when he fled by jumping off a balcony.
Unfortunately for him, he jumped into a wasps’ nest.
The angry wasps attacked him as he ran into the street.
Actually, they attacked police, too, who were not far behind.
But the police were made of sterner stuff than the culprit they were chasing. He jumped into an inflatable pool to try to thwart the hostile insects, where police took him into custody.
This might have been one of those cases where being hauled away by police was a whole lot safer than the alternative.