Just over a year ago, Virginians were stunned by a “devastating report” detailing serious flaws in the state’s foster care system.
Overburdened social workers weren’t visiting children often enough to check on them adequately; weren’t ensuring they got the health services they needed; weren’t working to find them permanent homes or reunite them with families, among other failings.
Several lawmakers formed the Foster Care Caucus last year to focus on these and other issues. And the General Assembly wisely passed a raft of bills to improve the system, with $3.7 million in increased funding, some of which was used to add staff positions.
Caucus members have further goals this year.
Although staff overload was one of the key reasons so many foster children were being poorly served, another was Virginia’s pattern of giving insufficient attention to care that could be provided by children’s relatives.
Last year’s budget increase helped address staffing and other issues, including a caseload standard for social workers; this year, advocates want to pursue changes that would help more children find homes with family members instead of with strangers, among other reforms.
According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the national average for children being placed with a family member is 32%. In Virginia, the average is a mere 7% of foster-care placements.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services cites advantages to what’s called “kinship care.” When a child can be placed with a relative — a sister or brother, grandmother or aunt, even a family friend — familiarity can improve the child’s sense of stability and safety. Kinship care also allows children to be raised in a way that maintains family and cultural traditions.
Children also can be safer with relatives than with strangers, the department says. That makes sense: Family members often already have an emotional bond with the child and a strong motivation for caring for him or her.
The results of these arrangements are positive: Children in kinship care have fewer behavioral problems, according to a DHHS summary of research.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget includes $163 million in additional funds for child welfare. Ten percent of that would create a fund specifically to support kinship care.
“For the first time ever, money will be going to relatives who are taking care of children and keeping them outside of the foster care system,” said Sen. Monty Mason, co-chair of the caucus.
The Casey Foundation notes that kinship care is not always the same as foster care — although various categories can overlap.
Some children are cared for by other members of their families in an informal arrangement long before social workers can get involved. In other instances, officials work with parents and family members to get children placed in better homes before having to carry out the final step of legally taking them away. As a last resort, children are transferred from their parents’ custody into the custody of the state; officials then can relocate the children through the foster care system.
Although removing children from dangerous or unhealthy home situations can be necessary, the process is also traumatic for many children. Better by far for them to join relatives’ families, creating less disruption and more stability in their lives.
The budget proposal would help facilitate that. It’s a good use of Virginians’ tax money.
