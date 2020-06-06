Students and staff at Stone-Robinson Elementary School have their own way of staying connected.
When schools closed abruptly in March, a group of students asked for help relaunching a morning news show to help everyone stay connected virtually.
“We’re doing this to help kids through all of this,” a fifth-grader Reid Strassheim told The Daily Progress. “So they are part of Stone-Robinson even though they are at home.”
Fifth-grader Audrey Ishler said the strategy works. “It makes it easier to adjust to being home all the time. I’m home, but I’m still there in a way.”
The fifth-graders anchored the news program, which included stories, tips, activity ideas, birthday acknowledgments and even recipes. But other students also had roles — all the way down to kindergartners.
We give students an A-plus for initiative, creativity, and caring. Too bad there’s not an Emmy award for that.
