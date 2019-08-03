A porch pirate might have gotten his just desserts after stealing a package from a home in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The homeowner was notified that her order had been delivered, but when she got home no package was there.
The contents were worth $1,000, so the owner reported the apparent theft to the sheriff’s department.
But even if the culprit is never caught, just opening the box might serve as punishment.
The package contained nine tarantulas.
Trouble is, the tarantulas probably would suffer, too. Not to mention the victimized homeowner.