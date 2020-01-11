When you hear this story, we bet you’ll smack your forehead and say, “Gosh, why didn’t I think of that?” — uh, not.
In Flowood, Mississippi, authorities say two men have been charged after submitting a lottery ticket carrying a $100,000 prize.
The winning numbers were shown on the ticket, all right. But that was after the men had clipped them from another source and pasted them on top of the real numbers, according to the lottery commission.
If there’s a jackpot category for dumb capers, this one might just win.
Authorities say the men have been charged with uttering counterfeit instrument and other offenses.
