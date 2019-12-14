“Electricity, my dear Wattson.”
With apologies to Sherlock Holmes, you don’t need a sleuth to figure out that the power for a special Christmas tree is coming from a highly unusual — or should we say highly charged? — source.
The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga doesn’t make light of the circumstances. It’s happy to announce to the world that the bulbs on the special Christmas tree are being powered by a resident named Miguel Wattson.
Oh, by the way … Miguel is an electric eel.
This species naturally emits electrical charges. When Miguel is hunting for food, the charges are at a lower voltage. When he finds food or is otherwise excited, according to the aquarium, the emissions gain strength.
Folks at Tennessee Tech University’s iCube center have found a way to capture that energy and transfer it to the Christmas tree. The lights dim when Miguel is in low-voltage mode, flash more brightly when he’s feeding.
Watt will they think of next?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.