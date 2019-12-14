Electric Eel Christmas

In this photo provided by the Tennessee Aquarium, an electric ell named Miguel Wattson lights up a Christmas tree at the aquarium in Chattanooga, Tennesse.

 Tennessee Aquarium via AP

“Electricity, my dear Wattson.”

With apologies to Sherlock Holmes, you don’t need a sleuth to figure out that the power for a special Christmas tree is coming from a highly unusual — or should we say highly charged? — source.

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga doesn’t make light of the circumstances. It’s happy to announce to the world that the bulbs on the special Christmas tree are being powered by a resident named Miguel Wattson.

Oh, by the way … Miguel is an electric eel.

This species naturally emits electrical charges. When Miguel is hunting for food, the charges are at a lower voltage. When he finds food or is otherwise excited, according to the aquarium, the emissions gain strength.

Folks at Tennessee Tech University’s iCube center have found a way to capture that energy and transfer it to the Christmas tree. The lights dim when Miguel is in low-voltage mode, flash more brightly when he’s feeding.

Watt will they think of next?

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments