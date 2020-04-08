Virus Outbreak New York

ometimes a picture truly is worth a thousand words.

By now, many readers might have seen the photographs of people avidly taking photographs of the hospital ship CSNS Comfort as it docked in New York.

The picture-takers were crammed together, likely spreading the coronavirus even as they snapped photos of the hospital ship that was supposed to help rescue them from that virus.

Something similar had happened when the ship pulled out of Norfolk for its trip to New York.

But that wasn’t the only irony. For days, the Comfort sat virtually empty while city hospitals continued to overflow. Something similar also happened in Los Angeles, where another Navy hospital ship had arrived but was treating only a handful of patients.

From the man in the street to the high-and-mighty decision-makers, sometimes it seems as if we just can’t get things right.

