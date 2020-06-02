Gov. Ralph Northam began his news briefing last week with something unusual, even extraordinary, for a politician.
An apology.
Our society would be better off if other politicians — on all sides — showed that kind of humility.
In this case, Northam apologized for appearing at Virginia Beach during the Memorial Day weekend without a face mask — and posing for photos with well-wishers while clearly standing within six feet of them.
Northam was roasted on social media for violating his own medical advice. “Physician, heal thyself,” tweeted House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.
On May 26, Northam explained that he was at the beach to meet with city officials as the oceanfront reopened under certain rules and that he was simply unprepared to run into ordinary people who wanted to chat and take his picture. His mask, he said, was in his car. “I was unprepared,” Northam said. “… The next time I’m out in the public I will be better prepared.”
That apology doesn’t address the six-feet violation, but it’s still a notable contrast with certain other politicians. Northam didn’t whine. He didn’t blame. He didn’t try to excuse. He straight-up said he wasn’t prepared and will be next time.
The beach photos, though, ... contradict all the medical advice he’s been giving Virginians. The apology doesn’t wipe all that way. Still, it’s a rare politician who so forthrightly admits a mistake and blames himself.
Anyway, onto the mask order itself. One of the easiest predictions we’ve ever made: This will be controversial.
It’s unclear why wearing a mask to stop the spread of a deadly virus has prompted such a backlash. We’re all accustomed to signs at stores that declare: “No shoes, no shirt, no service.” Is it a violation of someone’s “rights” that they be ordered to wear shoes and a shirt to enter a place of business? …What’s the difference…, other than [that] wearing shoes and shirts to get served is a long-established custom and wearing a mask isn’t?
Closing businesses — that’s a different matter, of course. That is a major sacrifice, as the unemployment numbers show. But wearing a mask in certain situations? What’s the big deal?
Seventy-five years ago, our forebears were drafted to go fight a war and those who remained on the home front were forced to endure rationing so that we could do battle with enemies an ocean away. Here we’re being asked to fight a foreign invader in our midst — a microscopic one, but an invader nonetheless — by wearing a mask and standing six feet apart? That’s all? Compared to the sacrifice that some made — at Normandy, at Iwo Jima, at lots of other places — the complaints today would seem laughable if they weren’t so sadly self-centered.
On the other hand, the emotional reaction that some have to wearing masks is not something unique to 2020. …During the great flu pandemic of 1918 — which killed far more people than COVID-19 has or likely will — there was an active anti-mask movement, most notably in San Francisco.
…If people then objected to wearing masks despite such a fearsome death toll (675,000 in the U.S. alone), we should not be surprised that some today object to them when the death toll from COVID-19, while high, is much lower. Yet we suspect those people objecting to masks still want the diners at the next table to wear shoes and shirts.
Excerpted from The Roanoke Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.