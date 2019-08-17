Talk about a family feud.
In South Carolina, a father-son business has split — with some very spiteful consequences.
George Sink Sr. is an attorney who owns a firm called George Sink P.A. Personal Injury Lawyers.
He’d hired his son into the business — but fired him after about a year.
George Sink Jr. then turned around and started his own firm in competition with his dad, naming it George Sink II Law Firm.
So what did lawyer daddy do? He sued.
And he won. At least, for now.
A judge agreed that the name of the son’s law firm was too close to that of the father’s and that the logos and marketing materials were too similar as well. That wasn’t fair, after the older firm had spent much money establishing its brand.
The judge ordered the son to stop using the George Sink II name until an arbitrator makes a final decision.
And at that point, there’s no two ways about it: One of the Sinks will be sunk.