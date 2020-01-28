At Charlottesville City Council’s first meeting of the year, debates demonstrated how different city leadership might be under a group that includes three brand new members and only two incumbents.
As with almost any newly constituted board or council — but especially one in which a majority of members are unseasoned — decisions hammered out under previous leaders might not stand.
That 2020’s council would be a majority of newcomers was a foregone conclusion: Three councilors decided not to run for re-election last year, leaving three open contests. Voters had no option to vote for a veteran for those seats.
But assigning veteran or newcomer status is not the only way to categorize the new councilors.
There is also a likely alignment along political ideologies. Although all the councilors are Democratic, some are more progressive than others. Progressive ideology might turn out to be a more relevant factor in future decisions than is councilors’ experience in government.
Some of this rebalancing was evident in councilors’ review of proposed spending for the 2019 budget surplus.
The budget generated $5.8 million — $5.8 million! — in extra revenue over and above the amount the council already had allocated for the year.
Now, the council must decide how to spend that money. (Unfortunately, returning at least a portion of it directly to the taxpayers does not seem to be among the options.)
Last week, councilors bogged down over proposed changes to salaries for city workers.
The city already had decided to contract for a comprehensive review of salaries for all city workers. The last time that was done was 22 years ago — and plenty has changed in more than two decades.
But one of the first items on the agenda last week was boosting pay for lower-paid workers even before the salary study can be launched. Mayor Nikuyah Walker, one of the two incumbents, said the city should set aside $350,000 to start improving salaries for those who make less than $50,000 a year.
It’s a relatively small amount — and from that standpoint, should have had relatively easy passage.
But the debate that followed showed how seemingly simple decisions can have far-reaching impacts. Among the concerns raised by staff or other councilors:
» By one philosophy, the lowest-paid workers would most deserve pay raises. But what about those who have been waiting the longest for raises? If employees with less seniority are favored, what might that do to morale overall?
» Raising salaries at one level fundamentally changes the balance of salaries and wages at all levels. If Job X is valued at a salary of $42,000 and Job Y is worth $49,000 because of the difference in job requirements, then raising the lower of the two distorts the relationship between them. Job Y has just suffered a relative devaluation; its salary would need to be boosted commensurately in order to reflect the difference in performance requirements.
» Council should take into consideration the full impact of raising salaries, since that will be an ongoing expense once implemented.
» Raising salaries before the compensation study could be counterproductive to the study’s intent. (For instance, reviewing Job Y and Job X and making sure their salaries are appropriate for the jobs and in relation to each other could be expected to be part of such a study.)
» If the council prefers to raise salaries on its own initiative without conducting a study, then there is no need for city staff to waste time preparing for it.
Eventually, after several see-sawing arguments, the council decided on a compromise: expediting the salary study.
That way, the comprehensive approach remains viable, but the benefits of its results can be acted upon more quickly.
The method by which council reached this conclusion was far from an efficient, straight-line process. But it ensured that a variety of viewpoints was heard and that a reasonably balanced solution could emerge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.