When you go out for a weekend drive, you might be hoping to find a million-dollar view to enjoy.
A Virginia family found a million dollars. Literally.
David and Emily Schantz of Caroline County piled their kids into the pickup truck and got out of the house for a bit after being cooped up sheltering from the coronavirus.
At some point, the truck ran over something — a bag of trash, they thought.
For whatever reason — maybe they were good Samaritans wanting to keep the road clean? — they stopped, grabbed the bags and pitched them into the bed of the truck, Emily Schantz told WTVR.
When they got home and looked at the “trash,” they found bags of money. A million dollars’ worth.
They called the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, which sent officers to the home to take charge of the money. When officers inventoried it, the extent of the find became clear.
Police aren’t saying who lost the $1 million or how, although they’ve traced the owner.
But Maj. Scott Moser said he hopes the Schantzes get a reward.
“Their actions deserve nothing less,” he said. “They saved someone a lot of money and set a wonderful example for everyone else.”
Yes, indeed.
