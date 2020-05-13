In rushing to release parole-eligible inmates, Virginia let violent ex-offenders back on the streets and did so without always notifying prosecutors, or victims or their families, as required.
This kind of affront is exactly why many people refuse to support more lenient treatment of inmates. They fear government will mishandle that authority — and then government goes and proves them right.
The Northam administration wanted to speed up paroles — said by some critics to be inexcusably slow-moving in general — so as to get as many inmates out of incarceration as is reasonable, lessening the threat to them of contracting COVID-19.
Now, keep in mind that these inmates already were eligible for parole.
Virginia ended discretionary parole in 1993, so eligible inmates are those who were incarcerated before that law went into effect or who meet the conditions of the new law — such as advanced age. (Inmates can be considered for parole at age 60.)
The state parole board simply speeded up the process.
But in that acceleration, it missed other steps of the process.
Victims or their family members, along with prosecutors, are supposed to be notified when an inmate is released. A number of prosecutors and family members are outraged that they never received notification.
In some cases tracked by reporters, the parole board said it tried to locate victims and family members but that addresses or phone numbers weren’t up to date in a national database used for that purpose.
Sure, that might explain why parole authorities couldn’t reach some families.
But surely prosecutors’ offices would have been easy to locate. A quick online search would have done it.
Plus, reporters were able to find many of the family members and interview them.
“These are the most violent criminals you can get,” said Phil Ferguson, the longtime commonwealth’s attorney in Suffolk, where a murder case in 1993 resulted in the conviction of Dwayne Markee Reid.
Mr. Reid was released on parole in March of this year — among at least 35 people who were released who had committed murder. Other parolees included rapists and kidnappers.
In these cases, the state parole board already was “inclined to grant parole prior to the pandemic,” Chair Tonya Chapman told reporters. “…[T]he board was confident that the release was compatible with public safety.”
Brian Moran, Virginia’s secretary of public safety and homeland security, added that the Northam administration is confident in the board’s decisions.
Indeed, the board may have made impeccable decisions in each and every case. It’s hard to tell.
And that’s part of the problem. It’s hard to tell what’s going on behind the scenes — and therefore tough for the public to hold the board accountable — because so much of the board’s work is shielded from view.
Not just members of the public, but also many prosecutors are concerned by that lack of transparency, reporters discovered.
And that leads us to a second observation about government and transparency. It was The Associated Press, a news cooperative and not-for-profit reporting agency, that uncovered what we know about the paroles by meticulously reviewing those records that were made public — and by contacting prosecutors, victims and their families, along with administration officials.
The public needs government to be transparent about its decisions. Voters and taxpayers deserve that.
But when government is not transparent, it needs journalists dedicated to the job of getting at the truth and keeping the public informed.
