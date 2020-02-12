Just as Charlottesville partners with several sister cities on several continents, Virginia is launching a “sister” program of cooperation as well — but much closer to home.
The program pairs rural counties or smaller cities with larger governments elsewhere in the commonwealth.
The goal is to “bridge cultural and geographic divides across Virginia,” according to a press release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
It’s a great opportunity, indeed, to bridge gaps between rural and urban communities, or those geographically and culturally distant from one another.
Those bridges could lead not just to better understanding among Virginians, they potentially could lead to better cooperation as well. And cooperation is something that’s increasingly lacking even in Virginia, a typically well-governed state.
The governor himself said: “This [is] a way to move beyond politics that too often pits communities against each other. This program is designed to help localities learn about each other’s challenges and opportunities, and view other regions of the state as partners, not competitors.”
The Virginia Local Government Exchange Program was launched by the governor as a pilot program. Its first participants are Wise County and the city of Norton paired with Alexandria, and Danville linked with Loudoun County. It is modeled on Sister Cities International, in which Charlottesville participates.
At its most fundamental level, the exchange will allow leaders from both sets of jurisdictions to visit each other and learn about their partner’s cultures, economic programs and tourism assets.
As people get to know one another, barriers can be broken down. Participants learn they have more in common than they thought — and come to appreciate each other’s differences.
At best, the program will reveal opportunities in which the localities can work together — as Mr. Northam said, “as partners, not competitors.”
The jurisdictions already have much in common, according to the governor’s office: They are interested in partnership and mutual understanding, or else they wouldn’t be participating in this trial program, and they want increased opportunities for their residents. That’s a good platform on which to build
The new program has a chance to strengthen political and cultural ties across the commonwealth and to support practical opportunities for growth as well.
We wish success to the Virginia Local Government Exchange Program and its inaugural partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.