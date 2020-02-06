he perfect is the enemy of the good.”
That aphorism fits nothing so well as the current fight over advancing a Virginia constitutional amendment to reform a politicized redistricting process.
But one piece of good news appeared this week: The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee approved the amendment on strongly bipartisan terms. Thirteen senators voted for the amendment; only one opposed it.
It now goes to the Finance and Appropriations Committee, and eventually to the full Senate.
Its fate there, and the fate of companion legislation in the House of Delegates, remains uncertain.
Without changes, the drawing of voting districts will continue as it has for decades — controlled, even manipulated, by the majority party in the General Assembly.
Both Democrats and Republicans have used that power to design districts that favor their own candidates. Continual improvements in computer programming and the electronic collection of information now allow politicians to manipulate districts with an ever increasing degree of detail, and the Republicans have most recently benefited from this capability.
Now the Democrats are in charge.
Having long decried redistricting manipulation when they were its victims, many Democrats now oppose a reform proposal that has fought its way to the forefront over a long campaign.
The proposal for fairness is in the form of a constitutional amendment. The amendment was passed last year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, and must be passed this year by the Democratic-controlled legislature. Only then can it go to the voters, who would have the final say on reform.
If the amendment isn’t passed this year by both the legislature and the voters, it will be another decade before reform can effectively be advanced again: Since redistricting occurs on a 10-year cycle after each Census, this is the last chance to amend the constitution before voting maps are redrawn next year.
The amendment would set up a 16-member bipartisan redistricting commission. Eight members would be legislators and eight would be citizens proposed by a panel of judges and approved by the legislators. The commission’s work then would be voted on by the General Assembly.
A package of enabling legislation would accompany the amendment, setting rules for achieving fair districts.
State Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, is chairman of the Privileges and Elections Committee and a long-time supporter of redistricting reform.
He concedes that the amendment is flawed — “I would rather have a constitutional amendment that took legislators completely out of the process,” he said — but he voted for it nonetheless.
That’s because it’s the best chance we have at the moment for improving a highly flawed and overly partisan process.
There have been more than a few hints that some Democrats, now that they are in charge, are reluctant to give away the power that had been used against them by their Republican foes. Partisanship motivates them, spiced with a sense of revenge.
Other opponents are less motivated by partisanship than by a legitimate concern that the amendment is not strong enough.
Yes, the amendment could be improved. But holding out for perfection would sacrifice the good that could be achieved today — and leave us with a bad, bad system for years to come.
We’re afraid that many opponents of the amendment are woefully uninformed about how just how arduous has been the effort to achieve even this version of reform. Complaints about unfair redistricting — gerrymandering — picked up during the 2000s, and the campaign toward reform gained strength over the past decade.
Years and years of work toward redistricting reform may now be at risk, however, if Democrats refuse to support the amendment.
How much momentum will be lost? How much time will be wasted until we reach the point again where we are close — oh, so close — to reform?
The prize is at hand. Perfection is unattainable, but this amendment can and should be passed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.