Who would have imagined that after receiving the equivalent of political last rites following last year’s blackface scandal, Gov. Ralph Northam today would be in the perfect position of leadership to help guide Virginia through the coronavirus crisis?
He is, after all, a physician.
For those who might have forgotten the contretemps: A photo containing a racist image of two people, one in blackface and the other in a white hood, was discovered on Mr. Northam’s medical school yearbook page, and was leaked by an ultra-conservative website following an apparent tip from a former classmate.
Mr. Northam initially apologized — then backtracked and said he was not the person in blackface in the photo. (Subsequent investigation indeed failed to prove that he was.)
In addition to doubts over his liberal credentials caused by the photo itself, Mr. Northam’s bumbling response added to questions about his ability to lead. Many people called for his resignation — including prominent members of his own party.
Mr. Northam did not resign. Instead, he kept a low profile for as long as possible, then cautiously emerged to attend or lead events concerning racial reconciliation and other equity issues.
Before long, he was rehabilitated in the public view. The scandal blew over.
Mr. Northam therefore was in place when COVID-19 emerged as a global health threat — initially in China. The first cases in the U.S. occurred in Washington state, and the virus took time to appear on the East Coast. It was reported in North Carolina on March 3.
On March 4, the governor announced that the commonwealth had a plan to confront the virus if and when it appeared here; the administration already had established an Incident Management Team for that purpose back in January when news of the severity of the virus first spread from China.
In the meantime, Mr. Northam warned Virginians to take all the health-protection measures we’re now so familiar with: hand-washing, physical distancing and the rest.
As COVID-19 invaded Virginia, the governor’s office issued progressively more rigorous restrictions, ranging from limits on the number of people who could be assembled at a gathering to enforced closure of schools and non-essential businesses. Those restrictions intensified again as recently as yesterday.
Mr. Northam also ordered state agencies to waive waiting periods and otherwise step up their efforts to assist Virginians affected by the virus or by the impacts of business shutdowns. Those include speeding up the process for workers to receive unemployment insurance, as well as providing funds for essential businesses to pay for deep cleaning of facilities or other needs.
Of course, Mr. Northam’s approach has not won universal praise. He has been criticized by some for taking a more conservative approach than Maryland or Washington, D.C. However, on March 23 the governors of the two states and the mayor of D.C. joined to announce an effort to press for more financial support from the federal government, since the three jurisdictions and their residents are so critical to its operation.
In this unprecedented situation, it’s impossible to know with any precision which are the right actions to take, in which combinations. Those worried primarily about health say restrictions should have started sooner and gone deeper; those worried primarily about economic catastrophe say the current restrictions are too severe.
Quite frankly, no one knows for sure and there are no guarantees no matter which steps we take.
But surely it gives us an edge to have a physician at the helm of Virginia’s government at this moment in history.
