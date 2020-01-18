Amazon might one day deliver pizzas to your door via drones, based on research now being conducted in Blacksburg.

Meanwhile, in Alaska, pizza deliveries are being done the old-fashioned way.

By airplane.

That’s right. Airplane.

From Anchorage, Papa Murphy’s pizzas are in demand across the state. So the business flies them to their destinations, even 855 miles away.

It all started when customers started asking the company to drop off deliveries at the airport; apparently, the customers were arranging air delivery themselves. Papa Murphy’s decided to take the initiative and cover shipping as part of its services.

“Now we do several bush orders a week,” owner Tyler Williams said.

Of course, Papa Murphy’s air-delivers only for orders of 10 pies or more, house-made and flash-frozen. And it coordinates with commercial airlines as its partners.

But, still … that’s pretty impressive.

