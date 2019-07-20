Marketing doughnuts with syringes was the brilliant idea at the Minnesota State Fair.
Last month, fair officials announced several “new” foods that fairgoers could enjoy this year — including doughnuts with a do-it-yourself approach, The Associated Press reports.
People could buy doughnuts and then fill them with Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and lingonberry jam — by means of syringes.
Almost immediately, there was an outcry.
One man launched an online petition to halt the plan, arguing that amid the current opioid crisis it sent a terrible message to the public.
Other critics complained that the syringes would just end up as litter on the fairgrounds.
Officials quickly relented. Now the doughnuts will simply be dunked in the several flavors.
Oh, and the serving trays will be biodegradable.