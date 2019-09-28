Here are some packages that were stashed away in quite a different manner.

Police in Bakersfield, California, say a woman used a baby stroller as a getaway vehicle, in which she hid $6,000 worth of stolen quarters.

Wow, that must have been one heavy baby.

Police said they noticed the woman struggling to push the stroller. When they checked out the situation, they saw no child — but they did find a suspicious amount of money.

Clearly, it’s no stroll in the park to try to push $6,000 in coins.

