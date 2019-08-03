Red means stop.
In this case, it means stop jury-rigging a missing red taillight.
Denver-area police recently pulled over a driver who was motoring around with a broken taillight.
In place of the light, he had affixed … wait for it … a bottle of red sports drink.
Police said he was on his way to get the light repaired when they stopped him, so (like the BWI soldier) he was allowed to go on his way.
“While we appreciate the ingenuity of this taillight,” police say, “this is not a permanent solution.”
Indeed, it’s not. Be safe out there.