If this were a television drama, we’d be entertained.
But since it’s part of the process by which we elect our real-life leaders, the spectacle being played out in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District (and to some extent the 7th) is more perturbing than amusing.
In the 5th, Campbell County’s Bob Good last weekend defeated Rep. Denver Riggleman of Nelson County for the Republican nomination in an unusual drive-through convention.
It’s always intriguing when a party decides to oust its own incumbent. Readers may remember that six years ago, Majority Leader Eric Cantor was rejected by his party — despite being one of the most powerful politicians in Washington. The winner of that primary was Dave Bratt, who then went on to win the seat left vacant by Mr. Cantor when he resigned after losing his party’s confidence. Mr. Bratt then won election to a full term before losing his next re-election bid to Abigail Spanberger.
This year in the 5th, the Riggleman and Good camps had battled over the very mechanism of the nomination.
Mr. Riggleman had favored a firehouse primary, in which Republicans from across the district would have voted. Mr. Good and the district’s party leadership favored a convention, in which only selected delegates could vote.
Some party leaders already had signaled their opposition to Mr. Riggleman — largely because of his libertarian views, which included officiating at the Albemarle County wedding of two men who had volunteered for his campaign.
In the run-up to the recent convention, meanwhile, Mr. Riggleman accused party leaders of supporting a “corrupt” nomination process in which some of Mr. Good’s staff members also served as Republican committee members voting on the convention/primary question.
While the influence of Good staff members hostile to Mr. Riggleman might be considered a conflict of interest in normal circumstances, apparently it is not so viewed by the party. In fact, power plays for control of the committee may be fairly common, as insiders jockey for position and influence.
When the convention did occur — held outside due to COVID, with delegates voting from their cars — there were questions about its procedures. Some participants said it was well-run; others complained they waited for an hour or more, or were made to go through the line twice because their car contained delegates from different locations. Still others reported leaving without ever getting a chance to vote; whether their numbers would have changed the outcome is speculative.
All this is fascinating enough.
But there’s more.
Turns out, Mr. Good failed to meet the deadline for filing required paperwork with the Virginia Department of Elections. Technically then, as of this writing, he cannot even be a candidate.
Mr. Good’s campaign says Virginia should have extended the deadline so that the parties could adjust to changed circumstances imposed by the COVID pandemic — and that’s a good point. On the other hand, it wasn’t necessary for Mr. Good to wait until after his nomination was secured in order to submit the paperwork; he did that on June 12, the day before the convention.
But wait. There’s more.
Over in the 7th District, Republican Nick Freitas also failed to file his paperwork. He is seeking to challenge Democrat Spanberger.
This is the second time his campaign has made that mistake: Last year, a deadline was missed when he was running for the House of Delegates. He withdrew as the Republican nominee rather than risk a detrimental decision from the elections board and utilized the option of running as a write-in candidate. And he won.
Now he wants to move from the House of Delegates to the House of Representatives. But once again, there’s that sneaky paperwork problem.
Bumbling mistakes, inside power plays, allegations of corruption … it would all be entertaining if the consequences of electing our next leaders weren’t so serious.
But after all, they don’t call it political theater for nothing.
